Poco M3 Pro 5G to Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 May 2021 12:21 IST
Poco M3 Pro 5G to Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G has a triple camera setup at the back
  • The phone will feature a 48-megapixel main rear camera

Poco M3 Pro 5G launch is scheduled to take place today, May 19, via a virtual event that will be livestreamed globally. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is a slightly upgraded model of the Poco M3 launched earlier. The phone is teased to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a DynamicSwitch feature. DynamicSwitch will likely change the refresh rate of the display depending on the content, which could help extend the phone's battery life. Poco M3 Pro 5G is also teased to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: How to watch livestream, expected price

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be launched globally at a virtual event. The event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST) and will be livestreamed via the company's YouTube channel and social media handles. You can also watch the live event with the video embedded below.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G renders leaked earlier suggest that the phone may come in three colour options — Black, Blue, and Yellow. The Proco M3 Pro price has not been indicated by the company yet, but it should be priced higher than the Poco M3, which launched at a starting price of $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) globally and Rs. 10,999 in India. There is no clarity on whether the Poco M3 Pro 5G will launch in the Indian market.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications (teased)

Coming to the specifications, the Poco M3 Pro 5G has been teased extensively ahead of its launch. The phone is teased to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a DynamicSwitch feature, which Poco says will offer “a more flexible viewing experience”. As mentioned, DynamicSwitch could tailor the refresh rate of the display to help extend the phone's battery life. The phone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is said to get an AI triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The company also shared that the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Furthermore, it is teased to be 8.92mm thin and weigh 190 grams. Leaked renders suggest a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera.


Further reading: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G Price, Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala

