Poco M3 Pro 5G is set to launch in India today, at 11:30am through a virtual event. The Xiaomi sub-brand will livestream the event on its YouTube channel and Instagram social account. The phone debuted in the European market last month and will now be making its way to India. The European model was a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G and launched in two configurations, as well as three colour options. Poco M3 Pro 5G will be a budget friendly offering from the company.

Poco M3 Pro 5G launch: How to watch livestream

Poco will host a virtual event for the launch on Poco M3 Pro 5G today, starting at 11:30am. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube via the company's Indian account, as well as on its Indiapoco Instagram account.

Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Pricing for the Poco M3 Pro 5G has not been shared yet. However, it was recently tipped that the 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone will cost Rs. 17,999. This is said to be the box price of the phone so actual retail price may be even less. Additionally, Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched in the European market in two configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base variant will be even cheaper.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications (Global variant)

Poco M3 Pro 5G runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate and DynamicSwitch feature. Under the hood, it comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture at the front, housed in a central hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, IR blaster. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Poco M3 Pro 5G, along with AI Face Unlock support. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.