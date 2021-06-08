Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G may cost Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and the 4GB + 64GB model is expected to be cheaper.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 June 2021 07:51 IST
Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G could be offered in three colours

Highlights
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G could be priced at Rs. 17,999
  • Poco has not shared pricing for the phone
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Poco M3 Pro 5G is set to launch in India today, at 11:30am through a virtual event. The Xiaomi sub-brand will livestream the event on its YouTube channel and Instagram social account. The phone debuted in the European market last month and will now be making its way to India. The European model was a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G and launched in two configurations, as well as three colour options. Poco M3 Pro 5G will be a budget friendly offering from the company.

Poco M3 Pro 5G launch: How to watch livestream

Poco will host a virtual event for the launch on Poco M3 Pro 5G today, starting at 11:30am. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube via the company's Indian account, as well as on its Indiapoco Instagram account.

Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Pricing for the Poco M3 Pro 5G has not been shared yet. However, it was recently tipped that the 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone will cost Rs. 17,999. This is said to be the box price of the phone so actual retail price may be even less. Additionally, Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched in the European market in two configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base variant will be even cheaper.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications (Global variant)

Poco M3 Pro 5G runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate and DynamicSwitch feature. Under the hood, it comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture at the front, housed in a central hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, IR blaster. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Poco M3 Pro 5G, along with AI Face Unlock support. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India, Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Fire-Boltt Talk Smartwatch With Sp02 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
iQoo Z3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  3. iOS 15 Announced: All the New Features Announced at WWDC 2021
  4. Vivo Y73 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon, Design Revealed
  5. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  6. OnePlus TV U1S Series Price in India, Design Allegedly Leaked
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Tipped; Could Be Cheaper Than Galaxy S20 FE
  8. iQoo Z3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro Price, Specifications Surface Online
  10. Vivo X60 Pro+ Review: Almost a Complete Package
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. iQoo Z3 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  3. iOS 15 Announced With New FaceTime, iMessage, Sharing, Focus, and Privacy Features
  4. Fire-Boltt Talk Smartwatch With Sp02 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. Flipkart in Talks to Raise $3 Billion From SoftBank, Others: Report
  6. GOQii Smart Vital Junior Smartwatch for Kids With 18 Activity Modes, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India
  7. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos to Fly to Space With Brother on Blue Origin Rocket on July 20
  8. Vivo Y75 5G Specifications Tipped via Bluetooth SIG, Geekbench Listings; Could Launch Soon
  9. Did Anonymous Really Threaten Elon Musk Over Bitcoin Manipulation?
  10. Google Agrees to Change Some Ad Practices After French Watchdog Imposes Fine of EUR 220 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com