Poco M3 Pro 5G India launch date is set for June 8, the company has confirmed. The handset debuted globally last month and it looks to make its entry in the Indian market next week. Poco has confirmed that Poco M3 Pro 5G will be up for grabs on Flipkart. This new phone looks to be an upgraded model of the Poco M3 that was launched in India in February this year. The company claims that Poco M3 Pro 5G will be the first 5G phone in the company's India portfolio.

The company has tweeted that Poco M3 Pro 5G will launch in India on June 8. A banner on the Flipkart app has also gone live confirming its availability on the e-commerce site. Globally, Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 14,100) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option and EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. The phone was launched in three colour options – Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow. It should launch in the same price range and with the same colour options in the Indian market as well.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications

As for specifications, Poco M3 Pro 5G India variant should be identical the global model launched a few weeks ago. It should run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Internal storage should be available up to 128GB.

Poco M3 Pro 5G will have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on board.

There will be a 5,000mAh battery on board Poco M3 Pro 5G with support for 18W fast charging. It should have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, along with AI Face Unlock support. Connectivity options to include dual-SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.