Poco M3 Pro 5G Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database, May Launch in India Soon

Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched globally on May 20.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 May 2021 17:33 IST
Poco M3 Pro 5G is offered in three colour options - Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

Highlights
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  • The handset has the model M2103K19PI on Indian IMEI database
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup

Poco M3 Pro 5G has been allegedly spotted on Indian IMEI database with the model number M2103K19PI. There is no official confirmation regarding the launch of the 5G smartphone in India, but it was recently unveiled globally as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G. Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Poco M3 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Mukul Sharma, who goes by username @stufflistings on Twitter, spotted the Poco M3 Pro 5G listing on Indian IMEI database. Poco globally launched the smartphone on May 20. Its 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 14,200) while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 16,000). Poco M3 Pro 5G comes in three colour options - Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G runs MIUI 12, based Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a DynamicSwitch feature that enables the screen to automatically switch between 90Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz, and 30Hz, as needed. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with AI Face Unlock support. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor an f/2.4 aperture lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Poco M3 Pro 5G measures 161.81x75.34x8.92mm and weighs 190 grams.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Poco, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications, MIUI, MIUI 12, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Honor 50 Series With Snapdragon 778G SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon, May Come With Pre-Installed Google Apps

