Poco M3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 February 2021 12:26 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M3 was launched globally in November

Highlights
  • Poco M3 will be available from February 9
  • The Poco phone comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants
  • Poco M3 houses a 48-megapixel primary camera

Poco M3 has been launched in India with triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The new Poco phone comes as a successor to the Poco M2 that was launched in September last year. Poco M3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and includes up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone also comes in multiple colour options to choose from. Globally, Poco M3 was launched in November as the third model in the Poco M series after Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro. Poco India projects Poco M3 against the likes of Realme 7i, Samsung Galaxy M11, and Motorola G9 Power.

Poco M3 price in India

Poco M3 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options. It will be available through Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) on February 9. Customers purchasing the Poco M3 through an ICICI Bank card or EMI transactions are entitled to receive a Rs. 1,000 instant discount.

Poco M3 was launched globally at a starting price of $149 (roughly Rs. 10,900) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

Poco M3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 for Poco on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM as standard. In terms of optics, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, Poco M3 sports an 8-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.05 lens.

Poco M3 comes with 64GB and 128GB (UFS 2.2) of internal storage options that both support expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. You'll also get stereo speakers. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It measures 162.30x77.30x9.60mm and weighs 198 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
