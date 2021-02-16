Poco M3 is all set to go on sale again in India today. Launched in the country earlier this month, the smartphone went on its first sale soon after and managed to sell many units in its first outing. Now, the pocket-friendly Poco M3 will be up for purchase once again. Marked by its distinct leather-like finish, the smartphone is offered in three colour options. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, Poco M3 sports a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style display notch at the front. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Poco M3 price in India, availability

Poco M3 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant in India. The 6GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 11,999. The smartphone comes in three distinct colour options to choose from – Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) today, February 16. Poco M3 customers can choose from a range of discounts and offers upon purchase. ICICI Bank credit card holders can avail an addition discount of Rs. 1,000, effectively bringing the price of the base variant down to Rs. 9,999.

The company announced that in its first sale (held last week), over 150,000 units of the Poco M3 had been sold.

Poco M3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 for Poco on top. It sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

For photography, Poco M3 comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, Poco M3 sports a an 8-megapixel snapper at the front.

Poco has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the phone that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.