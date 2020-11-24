Technology News
Poco M3 Price Leaks Ahead of Launch Today, Expected to Start at EUR 149

Poco M3 will be launched globally at 5:30pm IST today.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 24 November 2020 11:37 IST
Poco M3 will pack a large 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Poco M3 price has surfaced online hours before its launch
  • It may be priced at EUR 149-159 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant
  • The 4GB + 128GB variant of Poco M3 could be priced at EUR 169-179

Poco M3 is set to launch later today and ahead of that, the likely pricing of the upcoming phone has reportedly been leaked. Poco M3 is expected to be priced at EUR 149-159 (roughly between Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 14,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant and EUR 169-179 (roughly between Rs. 14,800 to Rs. 15,700) for the 4GB + 128GB storage option, as per a report. The upcoming M-series smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup, be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, and pack a 6,000mAh battery.

The speculated price of Poco M3 was tipped in a report by 91mobiles via known tipster Ishan Agarwal. The Xiaomi sub-brand will be launching the smartphone in Europe today. While there is no word about when Poco M3 will be launched in India, it is expected to make its way to Asian markets soon as it has received the SIRIM certification in Malaysia. Poco M3 launch event will begin at 5:30pm IST on November 24. The online event will be livestreamed by the company on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Poco M3 specifications (expected)

Poco confirmed that the upcoming M-series smartphone will feature a 6.53-inch display. Under the hood, it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core SoC. Poco M3 will pack a large 6,000mAh battery.

As per past leaks, the Poco smartphone may sport a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary snapper. It is expected to have dual speakers and come with 18W fast charging support.

A video teaser posted by Poco's global Twitter account revealed that Poco M3 has a unique dual-palette design with a black rectangular module in the top portion for the camera setup and the company logo. The camera module has three sensors and the logo sits parallel to the camera module on the other side. The rest of the back panel is seen with blue or black finishes. There is expected to be a yellow colour variant as well.

Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
