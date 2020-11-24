Technology News
Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Poco M3 price starts at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 November 2020 18:23 IST
Poco M3 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Poco M3 will be available for purchase from November 27
  • The smartphone comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options
  • Poco M3 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging

Poco M3 has been launched as the latest smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand. The new phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and features triple rear cameras. The Poco M3 also features a Dot Drop design (company speak for the waterdrop-style display notch). Prior to Poco M3, Poco brought Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro to its M series. While Poco M2 came with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Poco M2 Pro included a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Poco M3 price, availability

Poco M3 price has been set at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of $169 (roughly Rs. 12,500). The phone comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options. It will be available for purchase starting November 27. As an introductory offer, the Poco M3 will be available at a $20 discount under a Black Friday sale that will take place through AliExpress, Amazon, Alza.ca, eMAG, Lazada, Mi.com, Mi-Home.pl, and X-Kom.

Details about the India launch of Poco M3 are yet to be revealed.

Poco M3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 for Poco on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is also a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel shooter at the front that carries an f/2.05 lens on top.

Poco has offered 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on Poco M3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as includes an Infrared (IR) blaster.

Poco M3 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone weighs 198 grams.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Poco M3

Poco M3

Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Some Apple HomePod mini Users Are Having Wi-Fi Connectivity Issues, No Solution Available Yet
Twitter to Warn Users Before Liking a Labelled Tweet With Potential Misinformation

