Poco M3 Set to Launch in India on February 2, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Poco M3 is all set to launch in India on February 2, the company has confirmed. It is set to host an online event at 12pm to introduce the phone in the Indian market and reveal its pricing and sale details. Apart from its launch date, Poco M3 is also confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. Poco M3 was launched globally in November last year and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The phone packs a large 6,000mAh battery as well.

Poco M3 price in India, sale (expected)

Poco tweeted the launch details of Poco M3 in India on February. The tweet also confirms Flipkart availability and says that the online live stream for the event will begin at 12pm.

As for pricing, Poco M3 should be priced in the same range as the global variant. In the US, the phone is priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and $169 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. It comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options. The Indian market is teased to get the same models.

Poco M3 specifications

Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display and runs on Android 10 software with MIUI 12 for Poco on top. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There's 64GB and 128GB storage on board, with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The triple camera rear setup on Poco M3 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel shooter.

Poco M3 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

