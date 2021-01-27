Technology News
Poco M3 Set to Launch in India on February 2, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Poco M3 India launch event will begin at 12pm IST and will be livestreamed online.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 January 2021 16:42 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco M3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC

Highlights
  • Poco M3 will come in three colour options
  • The phone was launched globally in November last year
  • Poco M3 packs a large 6,000mAh battery on board

Poco M3 is all set to launch in India on February 2, the company has confirmed. It is set to host an online event at 12pm to introduce the phone in the Indian market and reveal its pricing and sale details. Apart from its launch date, Poco M3 is also confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. Poco M3 was launched globally in November last year and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The phone packs a large 6,000mAh battery as well.

Poco M3 price in India, sale (expected)

Poco tweeted the launch details of Poco M3 in India on February. The tweet also confirms Flipkart availability and says that the online live stream for the event will begin at 12pm.

As for pricing, Poco M3 should be priced in the same range as the global variant. In the US, the phone is priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and $169 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. It comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options. The Indian market is teased to get the same models.

Poco M3 specifications

Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display and runs on Android 10 software with MIUI 12 for Poco on top. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There's 64GB and 128GB storage on board, with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The triple camera rear setup on Poco M3 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel shooter.

Poco M3 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M3, Poco M3 Price in India, Poco M3 specifications, Poco
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
