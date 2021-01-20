Technology News
Poco M3 India Launch Tipped to Take Place in February

There is no official information on Poco M3 India launch date.

20 January 2021
Poco M3 India Launch Tipped to Take Place in February

Poco M3 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC

Highlights
  • Poco M3 to launch in Indonesia on January 21
  • The phone was launched in China in November
  • Poco M3 comes with triple rear camera setup

Poco M3 will be launched in India in February, as per a tipster. The successor to Poco M2 has already been launched in China. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and features triple rear cameras. It is an entry-level device and comes at a starting price of $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000). There is no official word about the India launch from the company. Poco also confirmed that it will launch the Poco M3 smartphone in Indonesia on January 21.

Without revealing the date, tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that Poco M3 will be launched in India in February. In one of his previous tweets, the tipster also claimed that the phone's Indian variant has model number M2010J19CI, and has got TUV Rheinland certification. As mentioned, the phone has already been launched in China, and is offered in two storage options: 4GB + 64GB storage variant, priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000), and 4GB + 128GB storage option that carries a price tag of $169 (roughly Rs. 12,500). It comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options.

There is no official information about the phone's launch in India. Poco has confirmed that it will launch the Poco M3 in Indonesia on January 21 at an event scheduled at 7:30pm local time (6:00pm IST).

Poco M3 specifications

The Poco M3 that was launched in China is a dual-SIM (Nano) phone that runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 for Poco on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photography, Poco M3 comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the handset has an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.05 lens on top.

Poco M3 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an Infrared (IR) blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone port. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Poco M3

Poco M3

Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Poco M3, Poco M3 specifications, Poco M3 Price, Poco, Xiaomi
India National Cricket Team Test Series Victory Against Australia Celebrated With Virtual Fireworks on Google

