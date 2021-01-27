Poco M3 India launch has been officially teased. Poco has released a video that confirms the impending arrival of the Poco M3 in India. The phone was unveiled globally in November last year and a recent report had tipped a February 2021 launch in India. The Poco M3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and features a triple rear camera setup. The phone has a unique back camera module and packs a large 6,000mAh battery. Poco M3 is the successor of the Poco M2 launched in September last year.

The company has tweeted the link to a new video released on the Poco India YouTube channel that confirms that the Poco M3 will be arriving in India. The video shows several people using the Poco M3 and talking about their experiences of using the phone. It teases the phone's graphics and camera capabilities. The Poco M3 is seen in Black, Blue, and Yellow colour options in the video.

The exact launch date of the launch has not been unveiled yet, but a past report suggests the phone may launch sometime in February. The Poco M3 price in India should be in the same range of its global pricing. Its price globally has been set at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of $169 (roughly Rs. 12,500). Globally, the phone comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options.

Poco M3 specifications

Specifications of the Poco M3 are also known, and the phone runs on the dated Android 10 software with MIUI 12 for Poco on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Poco has offered 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

There is also a triple rear camera setup on the Poco M3 that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel shooter.

Poco M3 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on Poco M3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

