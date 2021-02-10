Technology News
Poco M3 First Sale Sold More Than 150,000 Phones via Flipkart, Next Sale on February 16

Poco M3 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 February 2021 15:03 IST
Poco M3 features a triple rear camera setup

Poco M3 features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Poco M3 has a successful first sale in India
  • The phone originally launched globally in November 2020
  • Poco M3 runs on Android 10

Poco M3 went on its first sale on February 9 and the company said that it sold over 150,000 units. The phone was launched in India on February 2 at a competitive price and the company has shared that over 30 lakh consumers had expressed interest in buying the Poco M3 in the first sale. The phone will go on sale again on February 16 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The Poco M3 is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options.

Poco announced that over 150,000 units of the Poco M3 were sold during its first sale on February 9 through Flipkart. The phone was launched in India on February 2 at a starting price of Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colours. The company has also announced that the next sale will take place on February 16 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart.

Poco M3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 for Poco on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Poco M3 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also carries a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Poco M3 has an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.05 lens.

The phone comes with up to 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also includes an Infrared (IR) blaster. Poco has provided a 6,000mAh battery on the Poco M3 that supports 18W fast charging. The phone measures 162.30x77.30x9.60mm and weighs 198 grams.

Poco M3

Poco M3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Poco M3 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Vineet Washington
