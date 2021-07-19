Technology News
Poco M3 4GB RAM Variant Silently Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M3 4GB RAM variant price in India has been set at Rs. 10,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 July 2021 12:41 IST
Poco M3 4GB RAM Variant Silently Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco India

Poco M3 was originally launched in India in 6GB RAM option

Highlights
  • Poco M3 4GB RAM variant is available in three distinct colours
  • The 6GB RAM versions of Poco M3 currently starts at Rs. 11,499
  • Poco M3 is comes with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Poco M3 4GB RAM variant has been launched in India. The new model sits alongside the existing 6GB RAM options of the Poco smartphone that debuted earlier this year. The Poco M3 features triple rear cameras and carries a waterdrop-style display notch. The Poco phone also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and 18W charging. Globally, the Poco M3 was launched in both 4GB and 6GB variants last year. The phone competes against the likes of the Realme 7i and Samsung Galaxy M11.

Poco M3 4GB RAM variant price in India

Poco M3 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The variant was silently launched and is available for purchase through Flipkart in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Yellow colours. The online marketplace is also selling the existing 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options of the Poco M3 in the country that are currently priced at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,499, respectively.

To give some perspective, the Poco M3 4GB RAM variant was launched globally at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,100).

Poco India did not respond to an email asking for a comment on the launch of the 4GB RAM variant.

Poco M3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 for Poco on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with 4GB and 6GB LPDDR4x RAM options. For photos and videos, the Poco M3 carries a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

In terms of selfies and video chats, the Poco M3 houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.05 lens.

The Poco M3 has 64GB and 128GB of UPFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, there is a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco M3

Poco M3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Poco M3 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Poco M3 4GB RAM Variant Silently Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
