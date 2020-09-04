Poco M2 will feature a full-HD+ display and have 6GB of RAM, the Xiaomi spin-off brand has teased ahead of the phone's September 8 launch. The Poco India account teased the two specifications of the upcoming Poco M2 smartphone on Twitter, calling it the “most affordable 6GB RAM phone.” The Poco M2 will likely be a toned-down version of the Poco M2 Pro that was released in India in July and a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It is possible that the Poco M2 may arrive as a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9.

Ahead of its launch next week, Poco India has started teasing key specifications for the Poco M2 on Twitter. Through a couple of tweets, the brand announced that the Poco M2 will come with 6GB of RAM that may be the top-end variant in terms of memory. In a separate tweet, a full-HD+ display for the Poco M2 has been teased, but the exact resolution and screen size remains under wraps. The Poco M2 Pro packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display and it is likely that the Poco M2 will have similar screen specifications.

Additionally, the Poco M2 dedicated Flipkart page says more specifications will be announced tomorrow.

The Poco M2 will be unveiled in India on September 8 at 12pm (noon) through a virtual event that will be streamed across Poco India's social media platforms. As of now, there is no information on pricing or availability. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart.

Since the Poco M2 will likely be a toned-down version of the Poco M2 Pro, specifications for the latter should give us some idea of what to expect from the upcoming phone. Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. It has a quad rear camera setup and a 5,020mAh battery. The selfie camera is placed in the central hole-punch cut out. Notably, the Poco M2's selfie camera is placed in a waterdrop notch as seen in the teaser.

