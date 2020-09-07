Technology News
Poco M2 Teased to Feature Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of Official Launch

Poco M2 is seen with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 September 2020 12:07 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco M2 will debut in India on Tuesday, September 8

Highlights
  • Poco M2 teasers have been posted on a dedicated microsite on Flipkart
  • The new smartphone is likely to be a toned-down version of Poco M2 Pro
  • Poco M2 Pro seems to have AI support for tweaking photos and videos

Poco M2 will come with quad rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery, Xiaomi has teased through a listing available on Flipkart. The new teasers come just ahead of the Poco M2 launch that is set for Tuesday, September 8. The upcoming Poco phone is likely to be a watered-down version of the Poco M2 Pro that was launched in India in July. Earlier teasers of the Poco M2 revealed its waterdrop-style notch design as well as a full-HD+ display.

As per the fresh teasers posted on the dedicated Poco M2 microsite on Flipkart, the new smartphone will come with a quad rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. The image showing the camera setup of the phone also indicates artificial intelligence (AI) support for enhancing photos and videos with software tweaks. Further, the phone seems to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor — just below the camera setup. This is unlike the Poco M2 Pro that has a fingerprint sensor on its side.

The updated microsite also shows that the Poco M2 packs the 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last for two days on a single charge. You can also expect fast charging support on the smartphone.

If we look at previous reports, the microsite on Flipkart confirmed the full-HD+ display on the Poco M2 as well as showed its waterdrop-style notch. Poco also teased 6GB RAM on the new smartphone through a tweet posted last week.

The Poco M2 launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) on Tuesday. It will be held through a virtual event that will be streamed through Poco India's social media channels.

If we go by the name, the Poco M2 is likely to be priced below the Poco M2 Pro that was launched in the country with a starting price of Rs. 13,999. The exact pricing details will, however, be announced at the launch.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Poco M2 specifications, Poco M2, Poco India, Poco, Xiaomi
