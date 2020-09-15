Poco M2 will go on its first sale today from 12pm (noon) onwards, via Flipkart. The phone was launched in India last week and is available in three colour options - Pitch Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red, and two storage configurations - 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Key features of the Xiaomi spin-off brand phone include a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Poco M2 price in India, sale offers

The Poco M2 will be available for sale via Flipkart from 12pm (noon) onwards today. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 12,499. The phone is offered in three colour options - Pitch Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red.

Sale options on Flipkart for the Poco M2 include Rs. 750 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card and credit and debit card EMI transactions and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. No cost EMIs are also available starting at Rs. 1,223.

Poco M2 specifications

Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with Mali G52 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10.

When it comes to photos and videos, the Poco M2 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera in the front.

The phone comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage, expandable via microSD card. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, dual VoLTE support, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, IR Blaster, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The Poco M2 also comes with a P2i coating for splash and rust protection.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.