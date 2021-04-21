Technology News
loading

Poco M2 Reloaded With 4GB RAM, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M2 Reloaded packs a 5,000mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 April 2021 13:27 IST
Poco M2 Reloaded With 4GB RAM, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M2 Reloaded features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ waterdrop-style display

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Reloaded features a full-HD+ display
  • Poco M2 Reloaded will be available on Flipkart
  • The phone comes in Pitch Black, Slate Blue colours

Poco M2 Reloaded has been launched in India. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the company decided to skip a virtual launch event. Instead, the phone was launched through a series of tweets that revealed price, sale details, and specifications. Poco M2 Reloaded is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and it packs a 5,000mAh battery. It has quad cameras on the back and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ waterdrop-style display. The specifications of Poco M2 Reloaded are exactly the same as the Poco M2 that was launched last year, except for the reduced 4GB RAM capacity.

Poco M2 Reloaded price in India, availability

The new Poco M2 Reloaded is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. As of now, it comes only in one RAM + storage configuration. Poco M2, on the other hand, comes in two storage configurations — 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Poco M2 Reloaded comes in Pitch Black and Slate Blue colours. It will be available via Flipkart today, April 21, starting 3pm.

Launch offers for Poco M2 Reloaded include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cards' first time transaction, and no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,584 per month.

Poco M2 Reloaded specifications

As mentioned, Poco M2 Reloaded has identical specifications as Poco M2, apart from the reduced RAM capacity. The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Reloaded runs on MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 70 percent NTSC coverage, and 1500:1 contrast ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. For storage, Poco M2 Reloaded comes with 64GB onboard that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB).

Poco M2 Reloaded has identical camera specifications as Poco M2. The quad rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens and f/2.4 aperture, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, you get an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.05 aperture for selfies and video calls. The front camera is housed in a notch.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and has a rear fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on Poco M2 Reloaded include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, IR Blaster, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. It measures 163.3x77x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco M2 Reloaded

Poco M2 Reloaded

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M2 Reloaded, Poco M2 Reloaded Price in India, Poco M2 Reloaded Specifications, Poco
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 59,990 Onwards

Related Stories

Poco M2 Reloaded With 4GB RAM, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  2. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  3. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  5. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  6. Apple AirTag With UWB Tech Launched to Help Keep a Track of Your Devices
  7. NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful
  8. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  9. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Getting OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 7P With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Debuts: Specifications
  2. Cat-sized Stegosaur Footprints 6-cm Long Found in China
  3. Poco M2 Reloaded With 4GB RAM, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 59,990 Onwards
  5. COVID-19 Vaccination Registration for All Indians Aged Above 18 Begins May 1: How to Register
  6. Apple AirTags Trackers Can Be Found Using NFC-Enabled Android and iOS Smartphones
  7. Samsung Galaxy A22 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders
  8. Apple AirTag Tracker With UWB Tech Launched, iPhone 12 Series Gets New Purple Colour
  9. Realme Smart TV 4K 43-Inch With Slim Bezels Teased by Company CEO, Could Launch Next Month
  10. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com