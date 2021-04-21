Poco M2 Reloaded has been launched in India. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the company decided to skip a virtual launch event. Instead, the phone was launched through a series of tweets that revealed price, sale details, and specifications. Poco M2 Reloaded is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and it packs a 5,000mAh battery. It has quad cameras on the back and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ waterdrop-style display. The specifications of Poco M2 Reloaded are exactly the same as the Poco M2 that was launched last year, except for the reduced 4GB RAM capacity.

Poco M2 Reloaded price in India, availability

The new Poco M2 Reloaded is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. As of now, it comes only in one RAM + storage configuration. Poco M2, on the other hand, comes in two storage configurations — 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Poco M2 Reloaded comes in Pitch Black and Slate Blue colours. It will be available via Flipkart today, April 21, starting 3pm.

Launch offers for Poco M2 Reloaded include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cards' first time transaction, and no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,584 per month.

Poco M2 Reloaded specifications

As mentioned, Poco M2 Reloaded has identical specifications as Poco M2, apart from the reduced RAM capacity. The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Reloaded runs on MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 70 percent NTSC coverage, and 1500:1 contrast ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. For storage, Poco M2 Reloaded comes with 64GB onboard that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB).

Poco M2 Reloaded has identical camera specifications as Poco M2. The quad rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens and f/2.4 aperture, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, you get an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.05 aperture for selfies and video calls. The front camera is housed in a notch.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and has a rear fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on Poco M2 Reloaded include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, IR Blaster, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. It measures 163.3x77x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

