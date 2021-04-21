Poco M2 Reloaded will launch in India today, April 21, at 12pm (noon), but there will not be a livestream for the event, a company executive has announced on Twitter. Instead, the company will share details about the Poco M2 Reloaded through three tweets, as per the executive. The phone is being teased as a “multimedia powerhouse” and will be available in the country via Flipkart later in the day. A microsite on Flipkart also revealed some of the specifications for Poco M2 Reloaded.

Poco M2 Reloaded India launch

Poco India Country Director Anuj Sharma announced on Twitter that there will not be a launch event livestream for the Poco M2 Reloaded today at 12pm (noon). Considering the current situation of the pandemic and the safety of its crew, Poco has decided to unveil details about the phone through three tweets. Poco M2 Reloaded will go on sale via Flipkart starting 3pm today.

Poco M2 Reloaded specifications (expected)

The Flipkart microsite shows that Poco M2 Reloaded will feature a full-HD+ display with a notch. Under the hood, it will come with the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It carries a quad rear camera setup with a fingerprint scanner on the back as well. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and the phone has a P2i coating. That's about all the information there is on Poco M2 Reloaded.

As of now, it is unclear what is different between the upcoming Poco M2 Reloaded and the original Poco M2 that launched in September 2020 as the design looks exactly the same. It is expected that the Reloaded version will come with more RAM and storage. Poco M2 was launched in India in two storage configurations – 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

If Poco M2 Reloaded comes with the same specifications as the Poco M2, it could feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display. In terms of optics, Poco M2 Reloaded may have a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. At the front, it may carry an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The phone may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

