Poco M2 Reloaded India Launch Set on April 21, Will Retail on Flipkart

Poco M2 Reloaded may feature the same design as the Poco M2.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 April 2021 16:15 IST
Poco M2 Reloaded India Launch Set on April 21, Will Retail on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco M2 Reloaded will feature a full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Reloaded will have MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
  • The smartphone may have same specifications as the Poco M2
  • Poco M2 Reloaded may be launched in different RAM configuration

Poco M2 Reloaded, a new version of the Poco M2, will be launched in India on April 21, Poco India has announced via a tweet. The smartphone has been teased as the ‘multimedia powerhouse' through a microsite on Flipkart, and will be available on the e-commerce platform. As per the listing, the smartphone will have same full-HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and design as the original Poco M2. This new version of the smartphone may come with a different RAM option.

Poco M2 Reloaded launch in India details

As per a microsite on Flipkart, Poco M2 Reloaded will be launched in India at 12pm (noon) on April 21. It will go on sale on the same day at 3pm. The details were announced in a tweet.

 

Poco M2 Reloaded price in India (expected)

The Poco M2 Reloaded may be priced in line with the original model. It may be possible that the smartphone may be launched in a different RAM version. The Poco M2 was launched in two configurations – 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, with the base variant priced at Rs. 10,999, and the top-end variant priced at Rs. 12,499. There is no official information in this regard.

Poco M2 Reloaded Specifications

The microsite on Flipkart mentions that the Poco M2 Reloaded will feature a full-HD+ display, and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Other than that, there is no information on the smartphone. It is likely that the handset may feature the same specifications. The Poco M2 Reloaded may run on MIUI for Poco, and feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

In terms of optics, the Poco M2 reloaded may have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, users may get an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The phone may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It could come with a P2i coating for splash resistance.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M2 Reloaded, Poco M2 Reloaded Price in India, Poco M2 Reloaded Specifications, Poco M2
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
WhatsApp Says Two Outdated Software Bugs Addressed After CERT-in Advisory Warns User Data at Risk
