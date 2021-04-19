Poco M2 Reloaded, a new version of the Poco M2, will be launched in India on April 21, Poco India has announced via a tweet. The smartphone has been teased as the ‘multimedia powerhouse' through a microsite on Flipkart, and will be available on the e-commerce platform. As per the listing, the smartphone will have same full-HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and design as the original Poco M2. This new version of the smartphone may come with a different RAM option.

Poco M2 Reloaded launch in India details

As per a microsite on Flipkart, Poco M2 Reloaded will be launched in India at 12pm (noon) on April 21. It will go on sale on the same day at 3pm. The details were announced in a tweet.

???? to redefine your ????ulti-????edia experience.#POCOM2 Reloaded is arriving on 21st April, 12PM on @Flipkart: https://t.co/7Z444Ut5Eh pic.twitter.com/GhPZKUEAUS — POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) April 18, 2021

Poco M2 Reloaded price in India (expected)

The Poco M2 Reloaded may be priced in line with the original model. It may be possible that the smartphone may be launched in a different RAM version. The Poco M2 was launched in two configurations – 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, with the base variant priced at Rs. 10,999, and the top-end variant priced at Rs. 12,499. There is no official information in this regard.

Poco M2 Reloaded Specifications

The microsite on Flipkart mentions that the Poco M2 Reloaded will feature a full-HD+ display, and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Other than that, there is no information on the smartphone. It is likely that the handset may feature the same specifications. The Poco M2 Reloaded may run on MIUI for Poco, and feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

In terms of optics, the Poco M2 reloaded may have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, users may get an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The phone may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It could come with a P2i coating for splash resistance.

