Poco M2 Pro vs Poco X2: What's the Difference?

Poco M2 Pro and Poco X2 come with 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 July 2020 15:11 IST
Poco M2 Pro and Poco X2 pack quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro has just been launched in India
  • Poco M2 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model
  • Poco X2 is priced at Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB + 64GB variant

Poco M2 Pro has just been launched in India and comes with impressive specifications. It boasts of a quad rear camera setup and an octa-core display. It comes in three RAM and storage configurations going up to 6GB + 128GB. Notably, this is the second phone from the Xiaomi spin-off brand after the Poco X2 that launched in India in February. The Poco X2 also boasts of a quad rear camera stetup, an octa-core processor, but it goes up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. So, let's compare the Poco M2 Pro and the Poco X2 to see what all the company has changed.

Poco M2 Pro vs Poco X2: Price in India

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three variants. The base model has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with a price tag of Rs. 13,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model costs Rs. 14,999 and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 16,999. It comes in Green and Greener, Out of the Blue, and Two shades of Black colour options, and will go on sale starting July 14.

On the other hand, the Poco X2 has received multiple price hikes and is now priced at Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 21,499 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colour options.

Poco M2 Pro vs Poco X2: Specifications

Both the Poco M2 Pro and the Poco X2 run Android 10. The Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X2 has the same size, resolution, aspect ratio, and refresh rate. Both phones, as mentioned earlier, are powered by octa-core processors, but the Poco M2 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 720G while the Poco X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G. The newer phone goes up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and the relatively older phone goes up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, both have quad rear camera setups but in different configurations. The Poco M2 Pro packs a 48-megapixel primary sensor that is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch on the display. In contrast, the Poco X2 features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There are dual selfie cameras that consist of a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The Poco X2 also has a hole-punch design for the selfie cameras.

For storage, the Poco M2 Pro goes up to 128GB while the Poco X2 goes up to 256GB, however, both have UFS 2.1 storage. In terms of battery, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging while the Poco X2 comes with a 4,500mAh battery and support for 27W charging. Talking about the dimensions, the Poco M2 Pro is 165.75x76.68x8.88mm and weighs 209 grams while the Poco X2 comes in at 165.30x76.60x8.79mm and weighs 208 grams.

GENERAL
BrandPocoPoco
ModelM2 ProX2
Release date7th July 20204th February 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Body typeGlass-
Dimensions (mm)165.75 x 76.68 x 8.80165.30 x 76.60 x 8.79
Weight (g)209.00208.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50204500
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursOut of the Blue, Green and Greener, Two Shades of BlackAtlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.676.67
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:920:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)395-
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core (2x2.3GHz + 6x1.8GHz)2.2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 720GQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM4GB6GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512256
Dedicated microSD slotYesNo
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel64-megapixel (f/1.89, 1.6-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.75-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)
Rear autofocusYes-
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel20-megapixel (f/2.2, 0.8-micron) + 2-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinMIUI 11 for PocoMIUI 11 Designed for Poco
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
NFC-Yes
Wi-Fi Direct-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYes-
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
