Poco M2 Pro vs Poco X2: What's the Difference?

Poco M2 Pro has just been launched in India and comes with impressive specifications. It boasts of a quad rear camera setup and an octa-core display. It comes in three RAM and storage configurations going up to 6GB + 128GB. Notably, this is the second phone from the Xiaomi spin-off brand after the Poco X2 that launched in India in February. The Poco X2 also boasts of a quad rear camera stetup, an octa-core processor, but it goes up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. So, let's compare the Poco M2 Pro and the Poco X2 to see what all the company has changed.

Poco M2 Pro vs Poco X2: Price in India

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three variants. The base model has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with a price tag of Rs. 13,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model costs Rs. 14,999 and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 16,999. It comes in Green and Greener, Out of the Blue, and Two shades of Black colour options, and will go on sale starting July 14.

On the other hand, the Poco X2 has received multiple price hikes and is now priced at Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 21,499 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colour options.

Poco M2 Pro vs Poco X2: Specifications

Both the Poco M2 Pro and the Poco X2 run Android 10. The Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X2 has the same size, resolution, aspect ratio, and refresh rate. Both phones, as mentioned earlier, are powered by octa-core processors, but the Poco M2 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 720G while the Poco X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G. The newer phone goes up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and the relatively older phone goes up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, both have quad rear camera setups but in different configurations. The Poco M2 Pro packs a 48-megapixel primary sensor that is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch on the display. In contrast, the Poco X2 features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There are dual selfie cameras that consist of a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The Poco X2 also has a hole-punch design for the selfie cameras.

For storage, the Poco M2 Pro goes up to 128GB while the Poco X2 goes up to 256GB, however, both have UFS 2.1 storage. In terms of battery, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging while the Poco X2 comes with a 4,500mAh battery and support for 27W charging. Talking about the dimensions, the Poco M2 Pro is 165.75x76.68x8.88mm and weighs 209 grams while the Poco X2 comes in at 165.30x76.60x8.79mm and weighs 208 grams.

