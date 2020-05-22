Poco M2 Pro has got its Bluetooth SIG and WiFi Alliance certification, suggesting that the upcoming smartphone will be launched soon. The two listings share some details about the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth specifications that can be expected from the new Poco phone. The listing also clearly states the model number for the Poco M2 Pro as M2003J6CI, which is similar to the model number of Redmi Note 9 Pro – M2003J6A1I. As of now, Poco has not confirmed any details about the Poco M2 Pro or its launch date.

The Bluetooth SIG listing for the Poco M2 Pro with model number M2003J6CI shows that the phone will come with Bluetooth v5.0. The phone is listed on the Bluetooth SIG website among multiple Redmi Note 9 models including the Redmi Note 9S (M2003J6A1G), the Redmi Note 9 Pro (M2003J6A1I), and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (M2003J6B1I). On the other hand, the WiFi Alliance listing of the Poco M2 Pro shows the phone supports dual band Wi-Fi and runs Android 10 with MIUI 11. Both the listings were first spotted by Gizmochina.

The Poco M2 Pro will presumably not be a flagship phone from the company as it is expected to have some similarities with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. According to tipsters the Poco M2 Pro has the codename ‘gram' that was also seen in the kernel source code and firmware of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. This suggests that the Poco M2 Pro could have similarities to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, such as using the Snapdragon 7 series SoC, possibly the Snapdragon 720G.

Further, the Poco M2 Pro was spotted on Xiaomi India's RF Exposure Page which may indicate the company will make an announcement soon.