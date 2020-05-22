Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco M2 Pro Spotted in Bluetooth SIG, WiFi Alliance Listing, Dual Band Wi Fi and Bluetooth 5 Tipped

Poco M2 Pro Spotted in Bluetooth SIG, WiFi Alliance Listing, Dual Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 Tipped

Poco M2 Pro may be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series processor, like the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 May 2020 12:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco M2 Pro Spotted in Bluetooth SIG, WiFi Alliance Listing, Dual Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 Tipped

Photo Credit: WiFi Alliance

Poco M2 Pro may run on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro might be coming close to launch
  • It was spotted on Bluetooth SIG and WiFi Alliance
  • Poco M2 Pro has model number M2003J6CI

Poco M2 Pro has got its Bluetooth SIG and WiFi Alliance certification, suggesting that the upcoming smartphone will be launched soon. The two listings share some details about the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth specifications that can be expected from the new Poco phone. The listing also clearly states the model number for the Poco M2 Pro as M2003J6CI, which is similar to the model number of Redmi Note 9 Pro – M2003J6A1I. As of now, Poco has not confirmed any details about the Poco M2 Pro or its launch date.

The Bluetooth SIG listing for the Poco M2 Pro with model number M2003J6CI shows that the phone will come with Bluetooth v5.0. The phone is listed on the Bluetooth SIG website among multiple Redmi Note 9 models including the Redmi Note 9S (M2003J6A1G), the Redmi Note 9 Pro (M2003J6A1I), and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (M2003J6B1I). On the other hand, the WiFi Alliance listing of the Poco M2 Pro shows the phone supports dual band Wi-Fi and runs Android 10 with MIUI 11. Both the listings were first spotted by Gizmochina.

The Poco M2 Pro will presumably not be a flagship phone from the company as it is expected to have some similarities with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. According to tipsters the Poco M2 Pro has the codename ‘gram' that was also seen in the kernel source code and firmware of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. This suggests that the Poco M2 Pro could have similarities to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, such as using the Snapdragon 7 series SoC, possibly the Snapdragon 720G.

 

Further, the Poco M2 Pro was spotted on Xiaomi India's RF Exposure Page which may indicate the company will make an announcement soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: POCO, Poco M2 Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Outlook for iOS Losing Support for Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu: Report

Related Stories

Poco M2 Pro Spotted in Bluetooth SIG, WiFi Alliance Listing, Dual Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
  2. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
  4. Netflix Will Now Automatically Cancel Inactive Subscriptions
  5. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  6. Mi 10 5G Review
  7. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  8. Huami Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch to Launch in India on June 3
  9. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  10. Realme Buds Air Neo May Be Priced at Rs. 2,999; Features Teased by Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M2 Pro Spotted in Bluetooth SIG, WiFi Alliance Listing, Dual Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 Tipped
  2. Microsoft Outlook for iOS Losing Support for Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu: Report
  3. Redmi 10X Teased to Feature AMOLED Display, Offer 30x Zoom Support and 5G on Both SIM Cards
  4. Amazon Prime Day Pushed to September as Company Returns to Normalcy: Report
  5. Netflix Will Now Automatically Cancel Inactive Subscriptions
  6. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Embraces Remote Work in Post-Pandemic Shift
  7. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 29 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Rs. 20 Talktime, 100MB High-Speed Data for 14 Days
  8. Oppo Enco M31 Price Revealed, to Go on Sale Starting May 23 via Amazon India
  9. Realme Buds Air Neo May Be Priced at Rs. 2,999; Features Teased Ahead of Launch
  10. Apple Questioned by Irish Regulator Over Siri Audio Recordings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com