Poco M2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch Tipping Hardware Details

Poco M2 Pro is set to launch in India on July 7

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 2 July 2020 13:27 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro to sport 33W fast charging

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro was spotted on Geekbench
  • It is tipped to run Android 10
  • The Poco M2 Pro sports 6GB of RAM

Poco M2 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing benchmarks and some key hardware specifications. The company had recently confirmed that it will bring the Poco M2 Pro through its social media accounts, and now its been spotted just a few days ahead of the launch. The company also put another teaser revealing the charger specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

The Poco M2 Pro was spotted on Geekbench's website where it managed to post a score of 554 in the single-core test and 1757 in the multi-core test. This benchmarking result also tipped that the Poco M2 Pro will ship with Android 10 which is as expected. It is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.8GHz but the processor model is unknown. Previous rumours hinted that it could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The Geekbench listing also tipped 6GB of RAM on the upcoming smartphone.

poco m2 pro geekbench gadgets360 Poco M2 Pro Geekbench

Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

Poco's retail partner Flipkart also put up a new page for the upcoming smartphone. This Poco M2 Pro page tips that Poco M2 Pro will have 33W fast charging support. There are no details about the battery capacity yet. The Poco M2 Pro was also spotted on the BIS certification website bearing the M2003J6CI model number. The phone was also seen on various other certification websites with the same model number tipping support for Bluetooth 5 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

With the launch date just a few days away, we can expect more details to be leaked out ahead of the official launch. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the more details about the Poco M2 Pro.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS Android 10
