Poco M2 Pro to Go on Sale for First Time Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Poco M2 Pro is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and packs up to 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 July 2020 07:02 IST
Poco M2 Pro has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro will go on its first sale today
  • The sale will start at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart
  • Poco M2 Pro is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery

Poco M2 Pro was launched in India last week and will go on sale for the first time today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The phone packs some impressive specifications for the price. It features a quad rear camera setup, an octa-core processor, and a large battery with support for fast charging. The Poco M2 Pro comes in three RAM and storage configurations, as well as three colour options. The phone is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three variants. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,999, while the 6GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,999. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage model that costs Rs. 16,999. The Poco M2 comes in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black colour options. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting 12pm (noon).

Flipkart is offering some discounts to interested shoppers. The customers can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. There are also no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter housed in the central hole-punch.

You get up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage on the Poco M2 Pro and it is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Poco M2 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 165.75x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: POCO, Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2 Pro price in India, Poco M2 Pro specifications
