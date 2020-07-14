Poco M2 Pro was launched in India last week and will go on sale for the first time today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The phone packs some impressive specifications for the price. It features a quad rear camera setup, an octa-core processor, and a large battery with support for fast charging. The Poco M2 Pro comes in three RAM and storage configurations, as well as three colour options. The phone is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three variants. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,999, while the 6GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,999. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage model that costs Rs. 16,999. The Poco M2 comes in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black colour options. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting 12pm (noon).

Flipkart is offering some discounts to interested shoppers. The customers can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. There are also no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter housed in the central hole-punch.

You get up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage on the Poco M2 Pro and it is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Poco M2 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 165.75x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

