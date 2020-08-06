Technology News
Poco M2 Pro To Go on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Poco M2 Pro is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC and comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 August 2020 07:31 IST
Poco M2 Pro has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart
  • The price starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model
  • Poco M2 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Poco M2 Pro is all set to go on sale once again via Flipkart today, August 6, at 12pm (noon) in India. The phone was launched earlier in July as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Poco M2 Pro is powered by octa-core processor and packs a quad rear camera setup. It comes in three RAM and storage configurations, and three colour options. The phone also supports fast charging and comes with a large battery. For added protection, the company has added a P2i nano-coating for dust and splash resistance.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three memory variants. The base 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,999, the 6GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,999, while the top end 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone will be available in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black colour options when it goes on sale at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart.

Flipart also has some offers for interested customers. You can get 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, flat Rs. 30 discount on first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, Rs. 30 off on first prepaid transaction using UPI, flat Rs. 75 off on RuPay debit card, and flat Rs. 75 discount on UPI transactions. Customers can also avail five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and no-cost EMI plans ranging from three to nine months.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 for Poco on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, there is a quad rear camera setup on the Poco M2 Pro. It includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter housed in the central hole-punch.

For storage, the Poco M2 Pro comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The M2 Pro by Poco comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 165.75x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
