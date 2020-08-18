Technology News
Poco M2 Pro To Go On Sale in India Today at 12 Noon Via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Poco M2 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 and it is offered in three colours.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 18 August 2020 06:51 IST
Poco M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart
  • Poco M2 Pro Price in India starts at Rs. 13,999
  • Poco M2 Pro was launched in India in July

Poco M2 Pro is set to go on sale in India today, August 17. The pocket-friendly smartphone will be available for purchase starting from 12pm (noon) through Flipkart. The phone that was launched in India last month has been exclusively available via flash sales. Poco M2 Pro is offered in three colour options and features a quad rear camera setup. It is powered by the Snapdragon 720G Soc and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, sale offers

Poco M2 Pro comes in three storage variants. It is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. Poco M2 Pro is offered in three colours – Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black. It will go up for sale today from 12pm (noon) onwards, via Flipkart.

Sale offers include five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, Rs. 75 off on RuPay debit card for purchases above Rs. 7,500, among others. Flipkart also offers no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,556 per month.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

Poco M2 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 for Poco on top. It features a 6.67-inch full HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. For photos and videos, Poco M2 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies, that comes with a preloaded night mode.

For storage, Poco M2 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card up to 512GB. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, with the compatible charger available in the box. Lastly, the phone measures 165.75x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme May Launch New Phones With 65W Fast Charging, Up to 4,500mAh Battery

