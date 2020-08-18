Poco M2 Pro is set to go on sale in India today, August 17. The pocket-friendly smartphone will be available for purchase starting from 12pm (noon) through Flipkart. The phone that was launched in India last month has been exclusively available via flash sales. Poco M2 Pro is offered in three colour options and features a quad rear camera setup. It is powered by the Snapdragon 720G Soc and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, sale offers

Poco M2 Pro comes in three storage variants. It is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. Poco M2 Pro is offered in three colours – Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black. It will go up for sale today from 12pm (noon) onwards, via Flipkart.

Sale offers include five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, Rs. 75 off on RuPay debit card for purchases above Rs. 7,500, among others. Flipkart also offers no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,556 per month.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

Poco M2 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 for Poco on top. It features a 6.67-inch full HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. For photos and videos, Poco M2 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies, that comes with a preloaded night mode.

For storage, Poco M2 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card up to 512GB. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, with the compatible charger available in the box. Lastly, the phone measures 165.75x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

