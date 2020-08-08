Poco M2 Pro will go on sale once again in India today. The phone has been available via flash sales since its launch last month. It is sold exclusively via Flipkart in the country. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) and will last till the stocks run out. Key features of the Poco M2 Pro include 5,000mAh battery and 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, sale offers

Poco M2 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 in India for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. There is a 6GB + 128GB model as well at Rs. 16,999. It will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart. The phone will be offered in three colour options - Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black.

Sale offers include a five percent instant discount on Axis Bank Buzz card, five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,556 per month.

Poco M2 Pro specifications, features

The Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. Poco has provided up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage on the Poco M2 Pro. The built-in storage is also expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The quad rear camera setup of the Poco M2 Pro includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you'll get a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that supports a preloaded night mode.

The Poco M2 Pro packs 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (compatible charger is available in the box). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board as well.

