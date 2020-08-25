Poco M2 Pro is set to go on sale in India today, August 25. The budget-friendly smartphone will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting from 12pm (noon). Launched in the country last month, the Poco M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup helmed by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, the phone also comes with a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Poco M2 Pro is available in three colour options.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, availability, sale offers

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three RAM+storage variants. The base 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,999. Its 6GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,999, whereas the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999.

As mentioned, the phone comes in three colour options as well – Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black. Available only on Flipkart, Poco M2 Pro will be up for sale from 12pm (noon) onwards.

The e-commerce platform offers several debit/ credit card-based discounts. These include a discount of five percent on Axis Bank Buzz credit card, a flat Rs. 75 rebate on RuPay debit card purchase (above Rs. 7,500), and an instant discount of 10 percent on Federal Bank debit cards. Flipkart also offers no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 1,667 per month.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 for Poco on top. It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 720 SoC paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. Its internal storage of up to 128GB can be expanded via its dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB) slot.

Speaking of optics, the Poco M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 48-mgeapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 16-megapixel senor at the front, that comes with a preloaded night mode.

Poco M2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

