Poco M2 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications

Poco M2 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 and it is offered in three colours.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 25 August 2020 07:30 IST
Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ screen

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup
  • It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC
  • Poco M2 Pro will be up for sale via Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro is set to go on sale in India today, August 25. The budget-friendly smartphone will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting from 12pm (noon). Launched in the country last month, the Poco M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup helmed by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, the phone also comes with a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Poco M2 Pro is available in three colour options.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, availability, sale offers

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three RAM+storage variants. The base 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,999. Its 6GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,999, whereas the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999.

As mentioned, the phone comes in three colour options as well – Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black. Available only on Flipkart, Poco M2 Pro will be up for sale from 12pm (noon) onwards.

The e-commerce platform offers several debit/ credit card-based discounts. These include a discount of five percent on Axis Bank Buzz credit card, a flat Rs. 75 rebate on RuPay debit card purchase (above Rs. 7,500), and an instant discount of 10 percent on Federal Bank debit cards. Flipkart also offers no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 1,667 per month.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 for Poco on top. It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 720 SoC paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. Its internal storage of up to 128GB can be expanded via its dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB) slot.

Speaking of optics, the Poco M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 48-mgeapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 16-megapixel senor at the front, that comes with a preloaded night mode.

Poco M2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

