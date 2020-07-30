Poco M2 Pro is all set to go on sale once again in India. The phone was launched in the country earlier this month, and has been available via flash sales since then. The device goes on sale in India on Flipkart at 12pm (noon) today. Its key specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM. There's a quad rear camera setup which features a 48-megapixel main camera. The Poco M2 Pro is available in three colour options - Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, availability, offers

Poco M2 Pro sale begins at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart. The phone is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,999. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that costs Rs. 16,999. As mentioned, the Poco M2 comes in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black colour options.

Flipkart's sale offers include a five percent instant discount on SBI credit card and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,556 per month.

Poco M2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Poco M2 Pro's quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you'll get a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that supports night mode.

Poco has provided up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage on the M2 Pro. The built-in storage is also expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the side of the device.

The Poco M2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (compatible charger is available in the box). Besides, the phone comes with P2i nano-coating for a dust- and splash-resistant experience.

