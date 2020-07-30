Technology News
Poco M2 Pro to Go On Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Poco M2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 July 2020 07:00 IST
Poco M2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720G proessor

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro has a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor
  • The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Poco M2 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Poco M2 Pro is all set to go on sale once again in India. The phone was launched in the country earlier this month, and has been available via flash sales since then. The device goes on sale in India on Flipkart at 12pm (noon) today. Its key specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM. There's a quad rear camera setup which features a 48-megapixel main camera. The Poco M2 Pro is available in three colour options - Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, availability, offers

Poco M2 Pro sale begins at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart. The phone is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,999. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that costs Rs. 16,999. As mentioned, the Poco M2 comes in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black colour options.

Flipkart's sale offers include a five percent instant discount on SBI credit card and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,556 per month.

Poco M2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Poco M2 Pro's quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you'll get a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that supports night mode.

Poco has provided up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage on the M2 Pro. The built-in storage is also expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the side of the device.

The Poco M2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (compatible charger is available in the box). Besides, the phone comes with P2i nano-coating for a dust- and splash-resistant experience.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Sale, Poco M2 Pro Price in India, Poco M2 Pro Specifications, Poco M2 Pro Features, Poco, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
