Poco M2 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M2 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 July 2020 12:27 IST
Poco M2 Pro will go on sale in India starting July 14

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • The phone comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • Poco M2 Pro comes with 33W fast charging support

Poco M2 Pro has been launched in India. The new Poco phone comes with a hole-punch display and features a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone also comes preloaded with camera modes including a Pro Colour Mode, Pro Video Mode, and a RAW Mode. The Poco M2 Pro is the third phone in India by Poco, the brand that spun off from Xiaomi earlier this year. The phone comes in three different configurations, with up to 128GB of onboard storage. There is also up to 6GB of RAM. Overall, the Poco M2 Pro seems like a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched in the country in March this year.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, sale date

The Poco M2 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the top-of-the-line, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in three colour options - Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black. Moreover, it will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart, and its first sale is scheduled for July 14 at 12pm (noon).

Poco M2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. There is a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. The quad rear camera setup of the Poco M2 Pro includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you'll get a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that supports a preloaded night mode.

Poco has provided up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage on the Poco M2 Pro. The built-in storage is also expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the side of the device.

The Poco M2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (compatible charger is available in the box). Besides, the phone comes with P2i nano-coating for a dust- and splash-resistant experience.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M2 Pro price in India, Poco M2 Pro specifications, Poco M2 Pro, Poco India, Poco
Jagmeet Singh
