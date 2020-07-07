Poco M2 Pro has been launched in India. The new Poco phone comes with a hole-punch display and features a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone also comes preloaded with camera modes including a Pro Colour Mode, Pro Video Mode, and a RAW Mode. The Poco M2 Pro is the third phone in India by Poco, the brand that spun off from Xiaomi earlier this year. The phone comes in three different configurations, with up to 128GB of onboard storage. There is also up to 6GB of RAM. Overall, the Poco M2 Pro seems like a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched in the country in March this year.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, sale date

The Poco M2 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the top-of-the-line, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in three colour options - Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black. Moreover, it will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart, and its first sale is scheduled for July 14 at 12pm (noon).

Poco M2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. There is a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. The quad rear camera setup of the Poco M2 Pro includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you'll get a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that supports a preloaded night mode.

Poco has provided up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage on the Poco M2 Pro. The built-in storage is also expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the side of the device.

The Poco M2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (compatible charger is available in the box). Besides, the phone comes with P2i nano-coating for a dust- and splash-resistant experience.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.