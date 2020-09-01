Poco M2 Pro is now on open sale in India. The phone was launched in July and has been available via flash sales ever since. Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco has now announced that the Poco M2 Pro will be up for open sale in India moving forward. The phone is exclusively available on Flipkart and is priced starting at Rs. 13,999. The Poco M2 Pro key specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, sale

The company has announced that the Poco M2 Pro will be up for open sales, moving forward. The phone is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the top-of-the-line, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone is exclusively available on Flipkart in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black colour options. Sale offers on Flipkart include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, no-cost EMI at Rs. 1,556 per month.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

The Poco M2 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 720 SoC paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. Its internal storage of up to 128GB can be expanded via its dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB) slot.

Speaking of optics, the Poco M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 48-mgeapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 16-megapixel senor at the front.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Poco M2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

