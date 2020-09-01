Technology News
Poco M2 Pro Open Sale in India Begins on Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Poco M2 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 13,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 September 2020 13:00 IST
Poco M2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro packs a large 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone is now on sale exclusively on Flipkart
  • Poco M2 Pro top model is priced at Rs. 16,999

Poco M2 Pro is now on open sale in India. The phone was launched in July and has been available via flash sales ever since. Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco has now announced that the Poco M2 Pro will be up for open sale in India moving forward. The phone is exclusively available on Flipkart and is priced starting at Rs. 13,999. The Poco M2 Pro key specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, sale

The company has announced that the Poco M2 Pro will be up for open sales, moving forward. The phone is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the top-of-the-line, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone is exclusively available on Flipkart in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black colour options. Sale offers on Flipkart include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, no-cost EMI at Rs. 1,556 per month.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

The Poco M2 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 720 SoC paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. Its internal storage of up to 128GB can be expanded via its dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB) slot.

Speaking of optics, the Poco M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 48-mgeapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 16-megapixel senor at the front.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Poco M2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco M2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Poco M2 Pro Open Sale in India Begins on Flipkart: Price, Specifications
