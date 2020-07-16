Technology News
Poco M2 Pro Next Sale Set for July 30: Price in India, Specifications

Poco M2 Pro sale will take place through Flipkart at 12pm (noon) on July 30. It will be the second flash sale for the phone.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 July 2020 17:47 IST
Poco M2 Pro Next Sale Set for July 30: Price in India, Specifications

Poco M2 Pro was launched in India earlier this month

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro next sale details have been announced by Poco India
  • The phone comes in three distinct variants
  • Poco M2 Pro competes against Realme 6 and Samsung Galaxy M21

Poco M2 Pro is set to go on next sale in India on July 30, Poco India has revealed through a tweet. The smartphone by the Xiaomi spin-off brand was launched in the country earlier this month and went on its first sale on Tuesday. The Poco M2 Pro, which seems like a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, is the third Poco phone in the Indian market — after the Poco F1 and the Poco X2. The phone includes a quad rear camera setup as well as a hole-punch display. The Poco M2 Pro competes with the likes of the Realme 6 and Samsung Galaxy M21.

Poco M2 Pro price in India, sale details

The Poco M2 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 14,999. The phone also has a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version that is priced at Rs. 16,999. Moreover, it comes in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black colour options.

As per the tweet posted by the Poco India account, the Poco M2 Pro will be available for purchase through Flipkart at 12pm (noon) on July 30.

The first sale of the Poco M2 Pro was held earlier this week, but since it was sold out shortly after getting available online some customers are complaining about its limited availability. However, the brand seems to continue its trend and host the new sale round for a limited period.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 for Poco on top. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. Further, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the inbuilt storage by up to 512GB.

For photos and videos, the Poco M2 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You'll also get a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Poco M2 Pro has connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone comprises a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M2 Pro price in India, Poco M2 Pro specifications, Poco M2 Pro, Poco India, Poco
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
EU-US Data Pact Scrapped by Top Court Following Facebook Complaint by Activist Max Schrems
Amazon India Demands Product Listings Have Country of Origin by August 10

