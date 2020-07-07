Technology News
loading

Poco M2 Pro Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, More

Poco M2 Pro launch will be hosted through Poco India’s social media accounts.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 July 2020 07:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco M2 Pro Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, More

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro will come with a quad rear camera setup available in a square-shape module

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro launch will begin at 12pm (noon) IST
  • The new smartphone will be Poco India’s second model this year
  • Poco M2 Pro could be a slightly tweaked version of Redmi Note 9 Pro

Poco M2 Pro launch in India is taking place today. The launch will begin at 12pm (noon) IST through a video stream. As per the official details available so far, the Poco M2 Pro will debut with a quad rear camera setup. The phone is also rumoured to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The Poco M2 Pro will notably be the second model by the company in India this year, after the Poco X2 that was launched in February. Read on for all details related to the Poco M2 Pro launch.

Poco M2 Pro launch event livestream

The Poco M2 Pro launch will be hosted through the social media platforms of the Chinese company. It will take place at 12pm (noon) IST, and the launch live stream is available below. Moreover, you should stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch the action live.

Poco M2 Pro price in India (expected)

Poco India hasn't revealed any details about the Poco M2 Pro price in India. However, considering the details available online and given the historical record of the company, the new Poco phone is likely to be somewhere in the mid-range price segment. It is speculated to be a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched in India in March and is available at a starting price of Rs. 13,999.

Poco M2 Pro specifications, features (expected)

If we look at a teaser image released by Poco India last week, the Poco M2 Pro will come with the quad rear camera setup in a square-shape design. This seems quite similar to the Redmi Note 9 series. You can also expect a curved back design with a gradient finish.

The company didn't provide any further details about the Poco M2 Pro. Nevertheless, the rumour mill has suggested that the phone would come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and include dual-band Wi-Fi. A recent Geekbench listing also suggested at least 6GB of RAM and Android 10 presence.

A microsite on Flipkart last week also tipped that the Poco M2 Pro will come with 33W fast charging support. Furthermore, you can expect MIUI for Poco skin on top of Android.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M2 Pro price in India, Poco M2 Pro specifications, Poco M2 Pro, Poco India, Poco, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Takes to WhatsApp to Offer Contactless Customer Service: Here's How to Register
Poco M2 Pro Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord India Launch Date Is July 21, Brief Listing on Amazon Tips
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 599 Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data
  3. These True Wireless Earphones Cost Less Than Rs 1,000
  4. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spends Rs. 2 Lakh on In-App Purchases
  5. Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins in India
  6. Watch the Trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
  7. Samsung Launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever Plans in India
  8. PUBG Mobile Gets a New Update on July 7, With New Livik Map
  9. Kashmiri Student Develops SHAREit Alternative to Ease File Transfer Woes
  10. Xiaomi to Launch RedmiBook 16 on Wednesday, RedmiBook 14 II Also Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Narzo 10, and Realme TV to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
  2. Poco M2 Pro Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, More
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12pm IST via Amazon, Xiaomi India Site: Price in India, Specifications
  4. Aarogya Setu App Now Lets You Delete Your Account, Allow External Apps to Access Your Health Status
  5. RedmiBook 16 Launch Set for July 8, RedmiBook 14 II Also Tipped
  6. OnePlus Nord India Launch Date Is July 21, Brief Listing on Amazon Tips
  7. Samsung Takes to WhatsApp to Offer Contactless Customer Service: Here's How to Register
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Spotted on 3C Certification Site, 25W Charging Tipped
  9. WhatsApp to Pause Processing Law-Enforcement Requests for User Data in Hong Kong
  10. Uber to Buy Postmates in $2.65-Billion Stock Deal, Expands Food-Delivery Reach
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com