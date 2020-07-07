Poco M2 Pro launch in India is taking place today. The launch will begin at 12pm (noon) IST through a video stream. As per the official details available so far, the Poco M2 Pro will debut with a quad rear camera setup. The phone is also rumoured to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The Poco M2 Pro will notably be the second model by the company in India this year, after the Poco X2 that was launched in February. Read on for all details related to the Poco M2 Pro launch.

Poco M2 Pro launch event livestream

The Poco M2 Pro launch will be hosted through the social media platforms of the Chinese company. It will take place at 12pm (noon) IST, and the launch live stream is available below. Moreover, you should stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch the action live.

Poco M2 Pro price in India (expected)

Poco India hasn't revealed any details about the Poco M2 Pro price in India. However, considering the details available online and given the historical record of the company, the new Poco phone is likely to be somewhere in the mid-range price segment. It is speculated to be a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched in India in March and is available at a starting price of Rs. 13,999.

Poco M2 Pro specifications, features (expected)

If we look at a teaser image released by Poco India last week, the Poco M2 Pro will come with the quad rear camera setup in a square-shape design. This seems quite similar to the Redmi Note 9 series. You can also expect a curved back design with a gradient finish.

The company didn't provide any further details about the Poco M2 Pro. Nevertheless, the rumour mill has suggested that the phone would come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and include dual-band Wi-Fi. A recent Geekbench listing also suggested at least 6GB of RAM and Android 10 presence.

A microsite on Flipkart last week also tipped that the Poco M2 Pro will come with 33W fast charging support. Furthermore, you can expect MIUI for Poco skin on top of Android.