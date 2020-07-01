Technology News
Poco M2 Pro Launch Set for July 7, Quad Rear Camera Setup Confirmed

The launch will take place at 12pm (noon) IST through the social media platforms of the Xiaomi sub-brand.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 July 2020 13:26 IST
Poco M2 Pro Launch Set for July 7, Quad Rear Camera Setup Confirmed

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro teaser shows off its quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro launch has been teased on Twitter
  • Poco India has also sent media invites for the launch
  • Poco M2 Pro may just have a slightly tweaked hardware of Redmi Note 9 Pro

Poco M2 Pro will launch in India on July 7, Poco India has revealed through its official social media channels. The company, which is a sub-brand of Xiaomi in the country, has also sent out media invites for the launch that will take place virtually. The Poco M2 Pro will be Poco's second smartphone in the country this year, after the Poco X2 that was launched in February. The new Poco phone will come with a quad rear camera setup, as showcased in the launch teaser. The rumour mill has suggested that the Poco M2 Pro will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

The Poco India Twitter account on Wednesday revealed the launch date of the Poco M2 Pro in the country. The launch will take place at 12pm (noon) IST through the social media platforms of the Chinese company.

As per the teaser provided in the launch invite, the Poco M2 Pro will come with quad rear camera setup that is in square shape. Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite that also shows the back of the new smartphone, without revealing any additional details.

Poco M2 Pro specifications (rumoured)

Last month, the Poco M2 Pro purportedly surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with a model number M2003J6CI. That same model number was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance sites earlier. Those two sites suggested that the new phone would come with Bluetooth v5.0 as well as dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity options. Moreover, the phone is rumoured to have the Snapdragon 720G SoC.

It is likely that the Poco M2 Pro could just be a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched in India in March — alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Poco has a record of rebranding Xiaomi phones. The earlier Poco X2 was also a rebranding of the Redmi K30, while the Poco F2 Pro that debuted in Europe in May was a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
RAM 4MB
Storage 64GB
OS Android 10
TikTok CEO Speaks Out on Ban in a Message to India Employees

