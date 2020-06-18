Technology News
Poco M2 Pro Receives BIS Certification, May Launch in India Soon

Poco India General Manager C Manmohan has said a new phone is launching in India in the next 20-25 days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 June 2020 10:57 IST
Poco M2 Pro is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 720 SoC

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro is reportedly in the works with codename ‘gram’
  • The phone was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification earlier
  • Poco M2 Pro is listed with model number M2003J6CI

Poco is said to be working on a new phone, and is reported to launch a new device in the next 20 to 25 days. The Poco M2 Pro has been in the rumour mill for a while now and is one of the contenders for a probable launch. The device has already been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance sites, and now it has received the BIS certification (Bureau of Indian Standards) as well. This hints that the company is working on bringing the Poco M2 Pro to India in the future.

Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the Poco M2 Pro on the BIS site with model number M2003J6CI. This is the same model number that was spotted on both the Bluetooth certification and Wi-Fi Alliance sites. The BIS site does not reveal any key information about the device, but suggests that the Poco M2 Pro will launch in India in the future. The phone was also seen on Xiaomi's India RF Exposure page last month, alongside the Redmi Note 9 and the Mi 10.

Past leaks suggest that the Poco M2 Pro is in the works with a codename “gram”. The phone is also believed to be powered by the Snapdragon 720 SoC. The varied certifications listings hint that the phone will support Bluetooth v5 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Even though Poco India General Manager C Manmohanan said in a recent interview that a new Poco phone would launch in the next 20 to 25 days, there have been no teasers or any official hint of which phone it will be. Apart from the Poco M2 Pro, the company is also speculated to bring the recently unveiled Poco F2 Pro to the Indian market. The device debuted in Europe last month for a price of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,500). This model is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Poco, Poco M2 Pro, Poco F2 Pro, BIS
