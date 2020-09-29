Technology News
Poco M2 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 12 for Poco Update in India, Users Report

The new Poco M2 Pro update elevates the security patch level to September 2020.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 September 2020 13:09 IST
Poco M2 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 12 for Poco Update in India, Users Report

Poco M2 Pro users are sharing screenshots of receiving the MIUI 12 for Poco update on Twitter

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro new update is reported to be 692MB in size
  • The firmware version number is at MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJPINXM
  • Poco M2 Pro users may be receiving the update in a staged manner

Poco M2 Pro users in India are now reportedly receiving the Android 10 based MIUI 12 stable update. Users are sharing screenshots of receiving the update, and it reportedly brings along the September 2020 Android security patch. Its firmware version number is listed to be at MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJPINXM and the size of the latest MIUI 12 update for Poco M2 Pro users is at 692MB.The update appears to be rolling out in a staged manner and not all users may see a notification immediately. It could take a couple of days for all Poco M2 Pro users to get the update.

Several Poco M2 Pro users are sharing screenshots of receiving the Android 10-based MIUI 12 update. The screenshots confirm that it updates the security patch level to September 2020.

The changelog seen in the screenshots suggest that the latest Poco M2 Pro update brings enhanced privacy protection, new secure sharing feature, and a new floating windows tool. This feature helps keep the app running in the foreground while you pause to do other things. Furthermore, the update brings a newly designed control center with animated icons. There are optimisations to dark mode and casting has also improved to hide private items. The MIUI 12 update also brings new animations to the weather feature.

For all Poco M2 Pro users who haven't received a notification yet, can check for the update manually by going into Settings. As this appears to be a phased rollout, not all users may get the update immediately.

The Poco M2 Pro was launched in India in July this year and it is currently available in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, priced at Rs. 13,999. There is also a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option priced at Rs. 14,999 and the top-of-the-line, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black colour options. It is exclusively available on Flipkart.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco M2 Pro



  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Update, Poco, Android 10, MIUI 12
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
