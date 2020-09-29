Poco M2 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 12 for Poco Update in India, Users Report

Poco M2 Pro users in India are now reportedly receiving the Android 10 based MIUI 12 stable update. Users are sharing screenshots of receiving the update, and it reportedly brings along the September 2020 Android security patch. Its firmware version number is listed to be at MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJPINXM and the size of the latest MIUI 12 update for Poco M2 Pro users is at 692MB.The update appears to be rolling out in a staged manner and not all users may see a notification immediately. It could take a couple of days for all Poco M2 Pro users to get the update.

Several Poco M2 Pro users are sharing screenshots of receiving the Android 10-based MIUI 12 update. The screenshots confirm that it updates the security patch level to September 2020.

The changelog seen in the screenshots suggest that the latest Poco M2 Pro update brings enhanced privacy protection, new secure sharing feature, and a new floating windows tool. This feature helps keep the app running in the foreground while you pause to do other things. Furthermore, the update brings a newly designed control center with animated icons. There are optimisations to dark mode and casting has also improved to hide private items. The MIUI 12 update also brings new animations to the weather feature.

For all Poco M2 Pro users who haven't received a notification yet, can check for the update manually by going into Settings. As this appears to be a phased rollout, not all users may get the update immediately.

The Poco M2 Pro was launched in India in July this year and it is currently available in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, priced at Rs. 13,999. There is also a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option priced at Rs. 14,999 and the top-of-the-line, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black colour options. It is exclusively available on Flipkart.

