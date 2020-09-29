Technology News
  Poco M2 to Go on Open Sale Starting September 30 via Flipkart, Poco X3 Next Sale Scheduled for October 5

Poco M2 to Go on Open Sale Starting September 30 via Flipkart, Poco X3 Next Sale Scheduled for October 5

Poco M2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and comes with 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 September 2020 15:49 IST
Poco M2 to Go on Open Sale Starting September 30 via Flipkart, Poco X3 Next Sale Scheduled for October 5

Poco M2 features a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Poco M2 is offered in three colour options
  • Poco M2 open sale starts at 12pm (noon) on September 30
  • Poco X3 next sale starts October 5 at 12pm (noon)

Poco M2 will go on open sale in India from Wednesday, September 30, starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The Poco M2 was launched in India earlier this month and has gone on multiple flash sales. It is offered in two RAM and storage configurations, along with three colour options. The phone boasts of a quad rear camera setup and an octa-core processor. Additionally, the Poco X3 will go on its next sale on October 5 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. It is offered in three storage configurations and two colour options.

Poco M2, Poco X3: Price in India, sale offers

The Poco M2 comes in two RAM + storage configurations – 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base variant is priced at Rs. 10,999 and the 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 12,499. The phone is offered in Brick Red, Pitch Black, and Slate Blue colour options. The Poco M2 will go on open sale stating 12pm (noon) on September 30 via Flipkart.

The e-commerce platform is offering flat Rs. 750 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions on select credit/ debit cards. Interested shoppers can also get five percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMIs, five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, as well as no-cost EMI options.

On the other hand, the Poco X3 is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. It comes in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey colour options. It will go on sale on October 5 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart.

Poco M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 runs on MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with Mali G52 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Speaking of optics, the Poco M2 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, you get an 8-megapixel snapper at the front.

Poco M2 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable (up to 512GB) via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, dual VoLTE, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, IR Blaster, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Poco X3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Poco X3 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.73 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with a 119-degree wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, you get a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, housed in the hole-punch cutout.

The Poco X3 comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable (up to 256GB) via microSD card. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Poco X3 is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Poco M2

Poco M2

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Poco X3

Poco X3

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi, Poco M2, Poco M2 price in India, Poco M2 specifications, Poco X3, Poco X3 price in India, Poco X3 specifications
