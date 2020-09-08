Technology News
loading
Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco M2 comes in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 September 2020 12:40 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Poco India

Poco M2 has a notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Poco M2 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999
  • Poco M2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
  • The phone will go on sale from September 15

Poco M2 has been launched in India through a virtual event. The phone, as the name suggests, is a toned-down version of the Poco M2 Pro that was launched in the country back in July as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Poco M2 comes with impressive specifications for its price tag such as an octa-core processor, quad rear cameras, and a large battery. It will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations, and three colour options.

Poco M2 price in India, availability

The Poco M2 comes in two configurations – 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base variant is priced at Rs. 10,999, while the top-end variant is priced at Rs. 12,499. The phone will be offered in three colour options namely, Pitch Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red. It will go on sale starting September 15 at 12pm (noon) and can be purchased via Flipkart.

Poco M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 runs on MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10, and MIUI 12 will be coming soon. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Poco M2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with Mali G52 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, the Poco M2 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The front camera sensor is housed in a notch.

For storage, the Poco M2 comes with up to 128GB onboard that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, dual VoLTE support, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, IR Blaster, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The sensors onboard the Poco M2 includes accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone also comes with a P2i coating for splash resistance.

Poco M2

Poco M2

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Further reading: POCO, Poco M2, Poco M2 price in India, Poco M2 specifications, Xiaomi
