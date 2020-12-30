Technology News
Poco M2 Getting Stable MIUI 12 Update in India With December 2020 Security Patch, Users Report

Poco M2’s latest update comes with version number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJRINXM.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 December 2020 19:02 IST
Poco M2 latest update brings optimised system stability and reduced system lag

  • Poco M2 latest update brings December 2020 security patch
  • The size of the latest Poco M2 update is 504MB
  • Poco M2 users are recommended to download the update

Poco M2 has started receiving the MIUI 12 global stable update in India, according to users. The update brings the December 2020 Android security patch as well. The version number of the latest update is MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJRINXM. Other phones in the Poco range have already received the MIUI 12 update, including Poco X2, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco F1. Poco M2 users are recommended to download the update when they receive it. If you haven't already received a notification, check for the update manually in Settings to see if you've received the same.

Users tweeted screenshots of receiving the MIUI 12 stable update in India. The size of the update is 504MB and the version number is MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJRINXM. It brings optimised system stability and reduced system lag to Poco M2. It is recommended that users update the new MIUI 12 update under a strong Wi-Fi connection and with sufficient battery charge. As a safety measure, users should also backup their data before beginning the installation process.

With MIUI 12, Xiaomi brings a new UI experience with reworked system-wide animations and visualisations. There is an ultra-battery saver mode that can extend the phone's standby time and reduce power consumption. It also introduces an App Drawer that sorts apps by categories and it also brings the ability to adjust screen brightness automatically according to ambient light. Dark Mode has also been improved system-wide, covering system apps as well as third-party apps.

At the time of the phone's launch in September, the company had promised that the MIUI 12 will arrive for Poco M2 soon. Poco M2 comes in two configurations – 6GB + 64GB storage variant and 6GB + 128GB storage model. The variants are currently priced on Flipkart at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Poco M2, Poco M2 Update, MIUI 12, Xiaomi
