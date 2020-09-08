Poco M2 is set to launch in India today. Xiaomi spin-off Poco India is hosting the launch virtually through its social media channels. The new Poco phone has been teased with a waterdrop-style display notch as well as 6GB of RAM. The Poco M2 will also come with a full-HD+ resolution. Alongside Poco India, Flipkart has teased the existence of the Poco M2 in the country. The new smartphone is likely to debut as a watered-down version of the Poco M2 Pro that was launched in the country in July.

Poco M2 launch in India livestream details

Poco M2 launch will begin at 12pm (noon) today. The event will take place virtually through Poco India's Facebook and YouTube accounts. You can also watch it live from the video embedded below. Of course, you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch the details about the Poco M2 launch.

Poco M2 price in India (expected)

Poco M2 price in India will be officially announced at the launch. But nonetheless, the phone is quite likely to be priced less than the Poco M2 Pro that was launched with a starting price of Rs. 13,999. Flipkart has also suggested that the phone that just like the Poco M2 Pro, Poco X2, and Poco F1, the new smartphone will go on sale through the online marketplace shortly after its debut.

Poco M2 specifications

On the specifications front, the Poco M2 is teased to feature the full-HD+ display along with the waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone will also come with at least 6GB of RAM and pack a 5,000mAh battery, as per the recent teasers. You can also expect fast charging support. Further, the Poco M2 will have a quad rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. The camera setup is likely to be backed by an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm. Moreover, the phone seems to have a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.