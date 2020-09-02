Technology News
Poco M2 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Set to Launch in India on September 8

Poco M2 is expected to be a toned-down version of the Poco M2 Pro. As of now, no details about the specifications are available.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 September 2020 14:39 IST
Poco M2 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Set to Launch in India on September 8

Poco M2 is expected to be priced lower than the Poco M2 Pro (above)

Highlights
  • Poco M2 will debut in India on September 8
  • There is no information on the specifications of the Poco M2
  • Poco M2 launch event will be streamed on all social media platforms

Poco M2 will launch in India on September 8 and will be sold via Flipkart, the Xiaomi spin-off brand has revealed. The Poco M2, as the name suggests, will be the toned-down variant to the Poco M2 Pro that was launched in India in July. Poco M2 Pro was a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The brand, however, has not shared any information on the Poco M2, but it might just launch as a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9. And, it will be priced lower than the Poco M2 Pro as well.

Poco M2 India launch details

Poco has sent out media invites and shared a short video on YouTube for a launch event on September 8 where it will unveil the Poco M2. The event will commence at 12pm (noon) and the phone will be sold via Flipkart. The event will be streamed across Poco India's social media platforms. That's about all the information there is about the Poco M2.

The pricing and availability will also be unveiled at the event. The Poco M2 Pro launched in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB option, and at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model.

The specifications for the Poco M2 are currently unknown but it is expected to be a toned-down version of the Poco M2 Pro. The Poco M2 will have a notched display, as seen in the teaser video.

Poco M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Vineet Washington
Poco M2 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Set to Launch in India on September 8
