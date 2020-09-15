Poco M2 First Sale Sees 1,30,000 Units Sold on Flipkart

Poco M2 first sale was held on Flipkart today, and the company said it sold 1,30,000 units. The Poco M2 was launched earlier this month and the phone is priced starting at Rs. 10,999. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and packs a large 5,000mAh battery. There is a quad camera setup on board with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The next sale for POCO M2 is not yet announced.

The new Poco M2 saw 1,30,000 units sold in the first sale held today. The phone is available exclusively on Flipkart and is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage update, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,499. The Poco M2 has launched in Pitch Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red colour options. The company has not confirmed the date for the next sale, but it should make an announcement regarding this soon.

Poco M2 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) waterdrop-notch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The phone is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and internal storage of up to 128GB. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card.

The Poco M2 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You also get an 8-megapixel front shooter.

There is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging on the Poco M2. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, dual VoLTE support, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, IR Blaster, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a P2i coating for splash resistance and has a rear fingerprint sensor.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.