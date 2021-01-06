Technology News
loading
  Poco M2, Poco C3 Price in India Cut; Poco M2 Now Starts at Rs. 9,999, Poco C3 Top Variant Costs Rs. 8,499

Poco M2, Poco C3 Price in India Cut; Poco M2 Now Starts at Rs. 9,999, Poco C3 Top Variant Costs Rs. 8,499

Poco M2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC while the Poco C3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 January 2021 14:49 IST


Poco M2 and Poco C3 have a notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Poco M2 now starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant
  • Poco C3 4GB + 64GB variant now costs Rs. 8,499
  • Poco C3 3GB + 32GB variant stays the same at Rs. 7,499

Poco M2 and Poco C3 have received price cuts in India, the company has announced. Poco M2 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 for the base variant and will now be sold for Rs. 9,999. The top-tier 128GB variant of the phone gets a Rs. 1,500 price drop from its original price tag of Rs. 12,499. While the prices for both variants of the Poco M2 have been cut, only the top model of the Poco C3 has received a relatively minor price revision.

Poco M2, Poco C3 price in India, availability

The Poco M2 is available in two variants — 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB in India. The 6GB + 64GB model is now priced at Rs. 9,999, which is Rs. 1,000 less than its earlier pricing of Rs. 10,999. The 128GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 10,999, down Rs. 1,500 from its original price of Rs. 12,499.

The Poco C3 is offered in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants in India, and while the price of the former remains the same at Rs. 7,499, the latter has gone down in price by Rs. 500. It is now available for Rs. 8,499 instead of Rs. 8,999.

Flipkart has updated pricing for both the Poco M2 and the Poco C3.

Poco M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco M2 runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with Mali G52 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, the Poco M2 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, you get an 8-megapixel snapper at the front.

Poco M2 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable (up to 512GB) via a microSD card. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Poco C3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco C3 runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Poco C3 features a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 13-megapixel main snapper with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling at the front.

Poco C3 comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Poco, Poco M2, Poco M2 price in India, Poco M2 specifications, Poco C3, Poco C3 price in India, Poco C3 Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra May Support Adaptive Refresh Rate at WQHD+ Resolution, S Pen Features Leaked


