Poco to Launch New Smartphone in India in Less Than 1 Month: Report

Poco India General Manager C Manmohanan has reportedly said that a new Poco device will launch in India in the next 20 to 25 days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 June 2020 12:50 IST
Poco may bring the Poco F2 Pro to India

Highlights
  • C Manmohan says he wants to build the portfolio in different price ranges
  • Poco F2 Pro debuted in Europe last month, and may now arrive in India
  • Poco M2 Pro has also been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance site recently

Xiaomi's recently spun-off independent brand Poco is being reported to launch a new phone in the ‘next 20 to 25 days'. This has been confirmed by none other than Poco India General Manager C Manmohanan in a recent interview. The Poco X2 was recently launched in the country earlier this year, and now the company is gearing to launch another smartphone in the Indian market. Poco has recently been stressing heavily about its inception in the country, given the rising anti-China sentiments among citizens. Its Twitter account is filled with affirmations about being an Indian brand, and how its birth happened in Delhi two years ago.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Manmohan said that a new Poco device will launch in India in the next 20 to 25 days. “We are definitely going to launch a new phone soon… We want to ensure the philosophy we had is brought to different price ranges,” he added. While there is no clarity on which phone may be launched, the company could bring the Poco F2 Pro to India. The phone debuted in Europe last month, and now it may launch in India soon. The company is also reportedly working on a new phone called Poco M2 Pro and that may debut in India as well. The phone was recently spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG sites both. More clarity on which device the company plans to launch should come soon, as teasers start to pour in the future.

Apart from smartphones, Poco has also confirmed it is working on launching its first truly wireless earphones - Poco Pop Buds – in India. As of now, there are no details available for the Poco Pop Buds, but the company says that it is one step closer to making its first truly wireless earphones a reality. The Poco Pop Buds will be the first audio product by the smartphone brand.

If the company were to launch the Poco F2 Pro, then the phone should be priced in the same range as its Europe price at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,500). Key specifications include pop-up selfie camera, and a quad rear camera setup. The Poco F2 Pro also comes with the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Poco F2 Pro also comes with 5G support, and is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

