Poco India GM Takes Jab at Upcoming Realme X3 SuperZoom, Gets Called Out by Fans of Both Brands

Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will be launched in India on June 25 at a digital event starting 12:30pm.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 June 2020 12:55 IST
Xiaomi and Realme have been at odds for quite some time now

Highlights
  • Poco GM C Manmohan refers to Realme X3 SuperZoom as “super ‘creep’ mode”
  • Fans of both brands call Manmohan out for the tweet
  • Realme and Xiaomi have had tiffs before as well

Poco India General Manager C Manmohan posted a tweet that raised some eyebrows in the smartphone community. Replying to a post about the launch of the Realme X3 series by a known tipster, Poco India GM C Manmohan took a jab at the Realme X3 SuperZoom referring to it as “super ‘creep' mode”, and comparing it with the Poco X2 that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate screen that Manmohan referred to as “super ‘smooth' mode”. Fans of both the brands chimed in, calling the Poco India GM out for his comment.

 

 

The tweet by C Manmohan was a response to the June 25 launch of Realme X3 series in India, shared by tipster Mukul Sharma. It also stated, “Why jump on a bandwagon when the train is already here? Remain #SmoothAF,” referring to the upcoming launch of the Realme X3 series that includes the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom. It is unclear what kind of response the Poco India GM was looking for with this tweet, but it certainly did not go well with the community. Both Realme and Xiaomi (parent company of Poco) fans called the move immature, cheap, and unbecoming of a person at that position.

Responding to the tweet, people said these kinds of tactics are not expected from a company GM. People tweeted that although they are Xiaomi users, they feel that the phones should speak for themselves and that what they care about most is value for money. Users said that they were not expecting such behaviour, and one tweeter who identified as a POCO user simply told Manmohan to “grow up”.

 

 

This is just the latest in a long running series of salvoes between Realme and Xiaomi. Most recently, Xiaomi Global Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain called Realme a “copy-cat brand” to which Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, said, “A real innovative brand and market leader won't behave like that.” Last year, when Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7A, Sheth stated that the phone comes with a “two year old” display and also took a jab at the phone's tagline.

Another example is from April last year when Realme was gearing up for the launch of its Realme 3 Pro with the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Xiaomi India Managing Director tweeted that the Snapdragon 710 was a year old at that point and its Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a newer and faster Snapdragon 675.

This rivalry is not really a surprise as both the companies are competing for the same budget friendly market in India and Realme being the relatively newer brand, is expanding its reach and market share in a space that was previously dominated by Xiaomi.

 

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: POCO, Xiaomi, Realme, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Poco X2
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
