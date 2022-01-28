Technology News
  Poco F4 GT Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database, Could Be Global Variant of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

Poco F4 GT Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database, Could Be Global Variant of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

Poco F4 GT is expected to be launched in global markets in a couple of months.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 28 January 2022 15:41 IST
Poco F4 GT Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database, Could Be Global Variant of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F4 GT is expected to replace the Poco F3 GT that was launched in July 2021

Highlights
  • Poco F4 GT could feature a 6.67-inch display
  • Poco F4 GT is expected to launch globally in a couple of months
  • It is tipped to house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi is expected to soon unveil its Redmi K50 series of gaming smartphones. The Redmi K50 series is tipped to get three models — Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. Now, a Xiaomi handset bearing the model number 21121210G was spotted on the IMEI database with the name Poco F4 GT. This handset is expected to be a global variant of a higher-end Redmi K50 model. Being listed on the IMEI database, Poco F4 GT is expected to hit the global markets in a couple of months.

The listing was first spotted by Xiaomiui, who suspects that Poco F4 GT could be the global variant of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. According to a recent report, the Redmi K50 series is set to feature CyberEngine haptics motor which could be the strongest X-axis haptics motor on an Android smartphone to date, as claimed by Xiaomi.

Poco F4 GT specifications (expected)

Recently, the specification details of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition were reportedly leaked. It is expected that Poco F4 GT will also feature similar specifications at launch. Hence, it is expected to be also powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is believed to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for up to 120W fast charging. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch Huaxing flexible display. The handset is tipped to be equipped with a dual VC cooling system, gaming shoulder triggers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the phone is believed to sport a triple rear camera setup with either a 48-megapixel or a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The primary sensor might be paired with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. Additionally, it is expected to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: POCO, Poco F4 GT, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition
Poco F4 GT Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database, Could Be Global Variant of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition
