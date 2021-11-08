Technology News
Poco Teases New Poco F3 Model, Set to Launch Alongside Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9

Poco F3 was launched in March this year along with Poco X3 Pro in the global market.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 November 2021 17:59 IST
Poco Teases New Poco F3 Model, Set to Launch Alongside Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @POCOGlobal

Poco F3 was launched as a rebadge of the Redmi K40 unveiled in China

Highlights
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G slated to launch on November 9
  • Poco event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST)
  • Poco F3's new variant has been officially confirmed by the company

Poco is all set to unveil the new Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9. Ahead of the global unveiling, Poco has confirmed the arrival of another smartphone. Alongside the much-awaited Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco is gearing up to launch a new variant of the Poco F3. The company has teased Poco F3 via its social media handles. The original Poco F3 was unveiled globally in March this year, and the new model may come with improved specifications, including optics, chipset, and battery.

Poco on Monday, November 8 announced the arrival of a new variant of Poco F3 via the company's official Twitter account. The launch date of both Poco F3 and Poco M4 PRO 5G is set for November 9. The event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST).

The brand did not explicitly say what the new variant of the phone will offer. The new model of the Poco F3 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Pro. It may also debut as Poco F3 Pro — successor to the Poco F2 Pro. But since there's no official confirmation from Poco yet, these are just speculations.

Poco F3 was launched in March this year along with Poco X3 Pro in the global market. The handset was introduced as a rebadge of the Redmi K40 launched in China. The specifications of the Poco F3 are likely to be an upgrade to that of the vanilla model.

On the specification front, Poco F3 runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 for Poco and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset packs a 3.2GHz Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The vanilla Poco F3 features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel tele-macro camera. For selfies, the handset has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
SoftBank Doubles Down With Buy Back After $10 Billion Vision Fund Hit

