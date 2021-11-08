Poco is all set to unveil the new Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9. Ahead of the global unveiling, Poco has confirmed the arrival of another smartphone. Alongside the much-awaited Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco is gearing up to launch a new variant of the Poco F3. The company has teased Poco F3 via its social media handles. The original Poco F3 was unveiled globally in March this year, and the new model may come with improved specifications, including optics, chipset, and battery.

Poco on Monday, November 8 announced the arrival of a new variant of Poco F3 via the company's official Twitter account. The launch date of both Poco F3 and Poco M4 PRO 5G is set for November 9. The event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST).

The brand did not explicitly say what the new variant of the phone will offer. The new model of the Poco F3 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Pro. It may also debut as Poco F3 Pro — successor to the Poco F2 Pro. But since there's no official confirmation from Poco yet, these are just speculations.

Poco F3 was launched in March this year along with Poco X3 Pro in the global market. The handset was introduced as a rebadge of the Redmi K40 launched in China. The specifications of the Poco F3 are likely to be an upgrade to that of the vanilla model.

On the specification front, Poco F3 runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 for Poco and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset packs a 3.2GHz Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The vanilla Poco F3 features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel tele-macro camera. For selfies, the handset has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.