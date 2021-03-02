Poco F3 may arrive as a global variant of Redmi K40, documents on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) suggest. The documents show a phone with model number M2012K11AG, that is speculated to be of Redmi K40 – courtesy an IMDA listing – bearing Poco F3 moniker. The phone is also spotted on IMEI database, suggesting that India launch is on the cards as well. Redmi K40 was recently debuted on the company's home turf of China. The handset runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

According to the FCC listing, a smartphone with model number M2012K11AG has been seen with Poco F3 moniker. A handset with the same model number was previously spotted on IMDA listing, suggesting that it will come with 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Since the model number is the same in both the cases, it implies that the Poco F3 could be a rebranded version of Redmi K40.

Furthermore, the FCC listing also mentions that the M2012K11AG model number phone runs on MIUI 12, that further strengthens the claim of Poco F3 being rebranded Redmi K40 because the latter has been launched with MIUI 12, based on Android 11.

A report by MySmartPrice also claims that the phone with the M2012K11AG model number has also been seen on IMEI Database suggesting that it could be launched in India as well. It should be noted that Poco hasn't released any official statement on the upcoming phone.

Poco F3 specifications (expected)

If Poco F3 indeed turns out to be a rebranded Redmi K40, the phone may run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It could feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The upcoming Poco phone could be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM.

Redmi K40 features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. The phone also carries a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats. Poco F3 is expected to carry a similar camera setup.

