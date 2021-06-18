Technology News
Poco F3 GT Specifications Tipped by Alleged US FCC Listing, May Come With Wi-Fi 6

Poco F3 GT has been teased to launch in India in Q3 2021 with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 June 2021 16:49 IST
Poco F3 GT could be a rebranded version of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Highlights
  • Poco F3 GT does not have a release date yet
  • The phone may come with air triggers for gaming
  • Poco F3 GT is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6

Poco F3 GT has been reportedly spotted in a US FCC listing hinting at some of its specifications. The listing comes with model number 21061110AG and mentions that it is a Poco smartphone. Poco F3 GT is speculated to be a rebranded Redmi 40 Gaming Edition that debuted in China back in April. Poco India shared a teaser video for Poco F3 GT last month, revealing that the phone will launch in the third quarter of this year but an exact date was not provided.

The FCC listing for the Poco smartphone with 21061110AG model number, believed to belong to Poco F3 GT, shows it will come with Wi-Fi 6 support. The phone is expected to run MIUI 12 and come with Bluetooth as well as NFC capability. Beside this, there is no other information available in the FCC listing. The listing was spotted by known tipster Abhishek Yadav and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Poco F3 GT is expected to be a rebranded variant of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that was launched in China in April this year. The company also teased the launch of Poco F3 GT with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India in q3 2021.

If Poco F3 GT does turn out to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, we have some idea on what to expect in terms of specifications.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition specifications

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Redmi K40 Gaming Edition packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.65 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone is backed by a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition also comes with IP53 dust- and water-resistance. It is 8.3mm thick and weighs 205 grams.

Poco F3 GT

Poco F3 GT

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5065mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
