Poco F3 GT Reportedly Gets TUV Rheinland Certification Ahead of Q3 India Launch

Poco F3 GT may be backed by a 5,065mAh battery and come with support for 67W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 June 2021 14:49 IST
Poco F3 GT may come with shoulder triggers

Highlights
  • Poco F3 GT does not have an exact release date yet
  • The phone may launch in India as a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition
  • Poco F3 GT could come with a 120Hz display

Poco F3 GT has been reportedly spotted in a TUV Rheinland certification listing. The phone is believed to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that launched in China in April. It has been confirmed to launch in India in Q3 this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the same mobile chip present in the Redmi 40 Gaming Edition. Poco F3 GT was also recently spotted in a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing as well hinting at some of the specifications. It also carries a similar model number to the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

Poco India confirmed late last month that it will unveil the Poco F3 GT in India in Q3 2021, and that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Now, a known tipster has shared a screenshot of what is claimed to be a TUV Rheinland certification listing for a phone with model number M2012K10C/ M2012K10I. The ‘I' at the end likely denotes that launch country — India in this case. This model number is said to belong to the Poco F3 GT and is also very similar to the model number for the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which further suggests the Poco offering is likely a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

The alleged TUV Rheinland listing does not show any details about the phone except for the model number. However, we know the specifications of the Redmi K40 Game Edition that are expected to be replicated in the Poco F3 GT.

Poco F3 GT specifications (expected)

Poco F3 GT will likely run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and could come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Poco F3 GT may pack a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.65 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Poco F3 GT could include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It may come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone may be backed by a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
