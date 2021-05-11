Technology News
Poco F3 GT Specifications Leak via Online Listing Ahead of Launch

Poco F3 GT has been listed by Chicago-based retailer Overseas Electronics.

11 May 2021
Photo Credit: Xiaomi China

Poco F3 GT could be a rebadged Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition

  • Poco F3 GT has surfaced on a US retailer’s website
  • The Poco phone is speculated to launch in India soon
  • Poco F3 GT battery may have passed India’s BIS certification

Poco F3 GT, the smartphone that was speculated to debut as rebranded Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, has now appeared on a US retailer's website with detailed specifications. The online listing shows the Poco phone will feature a hole-punch display and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. The Poco F3 GT is speculated to launch in India with a price tag of around Rs. 25,000. However, exact details about the launch are yet to be revealed.

Chicago-based Overseas Electronics has listed the Poco F3 GT on its site Welectronics.com with detailed specifications. The phone carries the model number M2104K10I, which is identical to the model number the phone was recently tipped to launch in India with, and is similar to the model numbers associated with the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition that was launched in China last month.

Poco F3 GT price (expected)

The online retailer has listed the Poco F3 GT with a price tag of $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 95,300). This is, however, not likely to be the pricing of the phone, given the hardware. The phone is instead speculated to come at a much lesser price of around Rs. 25,000 in the country.

To give some perspective, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition was launched at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It also comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,100), 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,400), 12GB RAM + 128GB storage option at CNY 2,399 (roughly 27,400), and the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800).

Poco F3 GT specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Poco F3 GT is listed to run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5, and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (MT6893) SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. The phone has a triple rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Poco F3 GT is also listed with 128GB of onboard storage. The phone has the usual connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with an Infrared (IR) blaster as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Other highlights of the Poco F3 GT appeared online include a 5,065mAh battery and 67W fast charging. The phone also measures 161.9x76.9x8.3mm and weighs 205 grams.

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted that a battery pack related to a Xiaomi phone has surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site that is believed to be associated with the Poco F3 GT. It hints the new Poco phone could launch in the Indian market soon. However, Poco has not yet provided any details about the arrival of the phone as yet.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
